Tama Tonga sends a five-word message after returning to WWE and joining The MFT

Tama Tonga sent a five-word message after returning to WWE and joining forces with MFT. The faction stood tall over Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura on last week's SmackDown.Tonga aligned himself with Solo Sikoa post-WrestleMania XL and joined the new Bloodline. He was also responsible for kicking Jimmy Uso out of the faction. Over time, Tonga became a crucial member of the group, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with Jacob Fatu before Fatu was forced to hand his title over to Tonga Loa.On X, Tonga sent a short message after returning to WWE television, &quot;gifting&quot; the WWE Universe on his birthday.&quot;Gifting yall on my day,&quot; Tonga wrote.Check out Tonga's post on X:Tama Tonga's former Bullet Club stablemate, AJ Styles, commented on his WWE debutLast year, Tama Tonga made his WWE debut. His former Bullet Club stablemate, AJ Styles, revealed that he wanted Tonga to sign for the Stamford-based company much earlier than he actually did.Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, The Phenomenal One said:&quot;Truth be told, I wanted him [Tama Tonga] much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in the perfect time, he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome.&quot;Tonga is expected to be on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, alongside the rest of MFT. The group has also started a feud with The Wyatt Sicks, whom they confronted last week after Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis' successful title defense against The Street Profits.