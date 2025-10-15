Tama Tonga sends a four-word message after returning to WWE; shares photos with Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and others

WWE star Tama Tonga sent a message on social media and shared multiple throwback photos, including ones with Finn Balor and AJ Styles.Tonga is a member of The MFT and returned to WWE television on the latest edition of SmackDown, which aired live from Australia. He interfered during the United States Championship match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. Later in the show, Tonga and the rest of The MFT came face-to-face with The Wyatt Sicks.On Instagram, Tonga shared multiple photos of himself wearing the facepaint during his days in the Bullet Club. He returned to SmackDown sporting the same look.&quot;So they know, boys… 🤘🏾&quot; wrote Tonga.Check out Tonga's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Styles commented on Tama Tonga's WWE debutTama Tonga made his WWE debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. He joined Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline and helped the former Tribal Chief kick Jimmy Uso out of the faction.Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, AJ Styles spoke about his former Bullet Club stablemate signing with the WWE. The Phenomenal One explained how happy he was to see Tonga sign with the Stamford-based company. He said:&quot;Truth be told, I wanted him [Tama Tonga] much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in the perfect time, he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome,&quot; Styles and Tonga were part of the Bullet Club, while The Phenomenal One was the frontrunner of the faction. At the time, the faction included The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and other top names.