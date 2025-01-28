Tama Tonga reacts to Roman Reigns' message after recent Bloodline announcement

Tama Tonga has reacted to Roman Reigns' recent message to the entire Bloodline. Both versions of the group were featured on the WWE 2K25 Bloodline edition cover.

Post-WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline, removed Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, and added Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to the group. This led to Reigns reuniting with the OG Bloodline members ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, as he reconciled with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

On Twitter/X, Tonga reacted to Reigns' message to The Bloodline with a man-raising hand emoji and nail polish emoji. Reacting to the 2K25 Bloodline edition cover, the OTC claimed he would take his Bloodline everywhere he went.

Check out Tonga's reaction to Reigns:

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeated Sikoa on the RAW on Netflix premiere to regain the Ula Fala. The victory cemented Reigns' position as The Only Tribal Chief.

Since his loss to Reigns, Sikoa has appeared just once on WWE television. He has yet to break his silence after failing to keep his position as The Tribal Chief.

Vince Russo discussed Roman Reigns' recent absence from WWE TV

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since his victory over Solo Sikoa on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed The OTC's absence, stating the following:

"I just don't get it [Roman being absent] like, this is the third week of Netflix. Is this the 3rd or the 4th? And you're in Cody's [Rhodes] hometown. Cody is not wrestling. [Seth] Rollins is not wrestling. CM Punk isn't wrestling. Roman Reigns isn't wrestling. Rhea Ripley isn't wrestling. I don't understand it. We were always, man, in 'balls to the walls' mode. Always, man."

Reigns will enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match this weekend in Indianapolis. Paul Heyman has confirmed the OTC's intentions of regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship after losing in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

