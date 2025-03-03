Tama Tonga sends a two-word message on social media amid tension within The Bloodline

Tama Tonga has shared a two-word message amid the recent tension within The Bloodline. On X, he reacted to his model in WWE 2K25.

Tonga is a member of The Bloodline and stablemates with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tonga Loa. In recent weeks, Tonga and Fatu have represented the group while Sikoa was absent from TV after his loss to Roman Reigns on the January 6, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Since Sikoa's return to TV, there has been visible tension between him and his stablemates. Last week on SmackDown, the former Tribal Chief prevented Tonga from cornering Fatu for his number one contender's match for the United States Championship against LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes.

On X, Tonga reacted to his 2K25 model in a typical fashion, sending a two-word message in the process.

"Shhhhhh yeyeyeyeye," wrote Tonga.

Check out Tonga's post on X:

Vince Russo isn't impressed with WWE's booking of Tama Tonga

Vince Russo has criticized WWE's booking of Tama Tonga, suggesting that he has been buried by the company. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has already been pinned on several occasions, whereas his stablemate, Jacob Fatu, hasn't been pinned or submitted since signing with WWE.

Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo claimed that Tonga hasn't been booked properly and has become an "afterthought". He said:

"If you booked this correctly, he should've meant just as much as Jacob Fatu. But now, Tama Tonga is an afterthought. So, you're either burying the guy on purpose or you don't know what the freak you're doing."

Tonga debuted in WWE on the episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. He became the Right Hand Man of the new Bloodline and established his place as an important member of Solo Sikoa's group.

He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Jacob Fatu, later replaced by Tonga Loa, for several months.

