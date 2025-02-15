Tama Tonga sends a two-word message after Solo Sikoa spikes him on WWE SmackDown

Tama Tonga sent a two-word message after Solo Sikoa hit him with a brutal Samoan Spike on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Ad

The Samoan Spike was originally meant for Cody Rhodes, who made his way to the ring and brawled with Sikoa. The latter interfered during the Triple Threat Match between Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest. Sikoa tried to hit the world champion with his signature Spike with Tama holding Rhodes, but the latter moved out of the way, leading to Sikoa landing the Spike on his stablemate.

Ad

Trending

Tonga sent a two-word message after the incident, claiming that his neck was hurt due to the Samoan Spike.

"😫My neck…☠️" wrote Tama Tonga

Check out a screengrab of Tonga's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tama Tonga joined The Bloodline and pledged allegiance to Sikoa post-WrestleMania 40. He was declared the new Right Hand Man of The Bloodline and won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Jacob Fatu on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024. Fatu was ordered to hand his title to Tonga Loa, who became champion alongside his brother.

Tonga and Fatu have terrorized the roster amid Sikoa's recent absence from TV. The former Tribal Chief lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns earlier this year and refused to explain himself before ambushing Rhodes on last week's SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, Sikoa expressed his love for Fatu. However, The Bloodline doesn't seem to be on the same page, especially since their leader's loss to The OTC and the subsequent hiatus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback