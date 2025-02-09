Tama Tonga shares 5-word message after WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Superstar and Bloodline member Tama Tonga recently took to social media to send a five-word message after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Tonga wrestled in a tag team match on this week's show.

On this week's SmackDown, Jey Uso showed up to address the crowd after his Men's Royal Rumble victory. The Yeet Master then called Cody Rhodes out as he wanted to stand face-to-face with the Undisputed WWE Champion before choosing who he wanted to face at WrestleMania 41.

The duo was interrupted by Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu then disrespected Jey before a brawl broke out between the four stars. Later in the show, they faced each other in a tag team match, which ended in The American Nightmare and The Yeet Master's favor.

Following the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, a fan took to X/Twitter to post a clip of Tama Tonga shushing the crowd and doing his signature 'Yeyeyeyeye' taunt. The X user also jokingly wrote that they believed it was the greatest promo in the history of pro wrestling. This post caught Tonga's attention, and he sent a five-word message.

"Hits right in the feels," Tonga wrote.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of WWE's booking of Tama Tonga

During a recent edition of BroDown on Backstage Pass, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the Triple H-led creative team had made Tama Tonga a "jobber" to put over Jacob Fatu on almost every episode of SmackDown.

"They've made Tama Tonga a jobber. He's the jobber of the group. And after he does the job, Fatu comes in and gets the heat. It's every single show. We know now that Solo's going to come back. Solo's going to be the babyface and Fatu is going to be the heel."

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Tama Tonga's future in The Bloodline.

