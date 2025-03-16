Tama Tonga shares four-word message following WWE Smackdown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Tama Tonga was involved in an action-packed match. Tonga, 42, teamed up with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to face United States Champion LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman.

While Tama and his team tried their best to get the win, Strowman hit a running Powerslam on Tama to seal victory for the faces. However, Tama, Sikoa, and Fatu continued with a post-match scuffle against their opponents despite losing.

Post SmackDown, Tama Tonga has now shared a message on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), the ex-NJPW star quote tweeted a post that claimed he was funny without trying.

Tama had a four-word reaction to the post. He wrote:

"No, I am not."

Check what Tama Tonga wrote below:

Tama Tonga could face the wrath of Solo Sikoa in the coming weeks on SmackDown

When Solo Sikoa turned his back on The Bloodline and started his own faction, Tama Tonga was his first recruit. After WrestleMania 40, Tonga and Solo launched an attack on Jimmy Uso and thus began the journey of Bloodline 2.0.

While Tama has been by Sikoa's side for a long time now, there is a chance he could face the latter's wrath, which could even lead to him being expelled. In the coming weeks, there is a chance Sikoa could blame Tama for the loss this Friday.

Sikoa could highlight the former tag team champion as the weak link because, after all, it was Tama who got pinned. This wrath could also lead to him being expelled from The New Bloodline, further leading to him being written off SmackDown TV.

Once written off, the ideal time for Tama to return would be when Tonga Loa is cleared to return. Together, they could continue as a tag team and be a serious threat in the highly competitive division on Friday nights.

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if something like that happens.

