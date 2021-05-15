Tamina sends a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe

After chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the last couple of months, the team of Natalya and Tamina finally accomplished their goal. The two defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

In what was undoubtedly the biggest victory of her WWE career, Tamina pinned Jax to win the match for her team. This was her first major title victory in the company, having previously won the 24/7 Championship once.

Following her title victory, Tamina took to her Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe, thanking them for their support to her and Natalya.

"THANK YOU WWE UNIVERSE FOR GIVING ME AND @NatbyNature The support we NEEDED!!! WE LOVE YOU ALL #SmackDown," wrote Tamina in her tweet.

SmackDown Superstar Bayley had huge praise for Tamina

Tamina has often been criticized for her wrestling skills in the past but the SmackDown Superstar has shown a lot of improvement recently, especially after forming an alliance with Natalya. Having been with WWE for over a decade now, it can't be argued that she deserved this title victory.

Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, Bayley joined Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino for an interview. During the conversation, she had huge praise for Tamina.

"Nattie already knows, you know, she's a former women's champion, a former divas champion, and so she's had a little taste," Bayley said. "But I was just telling them the other day that I think them being together has really brought up the best in each other. And, you know, everybody says this is the best Tamina we've ever seen but that's because we've never been able to see Tamina. Like she's always had that inside of her, she's always had that fire, that passion, she's always had that love for performing and wrestling."

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Tamina and Natalya winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships this week on SmackDown. Who do you think will they feud with next?