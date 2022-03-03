"No one or nothing is safe" - WWE Superstar sets sights on Dana Brooke and the 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke's days as WWE 24/7 Champion are numbered if Tamina Snuka has her way.

Brooke began her second reign as WWE 24/7 Champion on the February 21 episode of RAW. On the night Reggie laid down for Brooke during the show and allowed her to win the championship back, following rolling her up the week before to win the title on Valentine's Day.

Tamina Snuka, however, has had enough of Reggie and Brooke's antics and has stated on social media that she will take the 24/7 title when she wants it, tweeting out:

"I take what I want when I want. From the 24/7 title to @TozawaAkira lips. No one or nothing is safe. #Dominate," Tamina Snuka tweeted.

The 24/7 Championship is Dana Brooke's first championship in WWE

You might be surprised to learn that Dana Brooke signed with WWE back in July of 2013, which means it took almost a decade for the company to put a championship title on her.

At several points, it looked like she and Mandy Rose would capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Rose was sent to NXT to head up The Toxic Attraction stable.

With Dana Brooke back on her own, fans of Brooke were left fearful that she would once again get lost in the shuffle on the main roster with no signs of a signal push in sight. That all changed on the November 22 episode of RAW, where she pinned Cedric Alexander to become the WWE 24/7 Champion.

Whether this leads to bigger things for Brooke in WWE down the line is anybody's guess, but for now, her fanbase can celebrate the fact that she's currently being used on RAW on a regular basis.

What do you make of Tamina Snuka's comments? Do you think Brooke's title reign is in jeopardy? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

