Tammy Sytch to be presented before court today over manslaughter charge

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch will be presented before the court later in the day (Tuesday) due to several charges, including DUI manslaughter.

Apart from the manslaughter charge, she has also been arraigned on eight other charges due to a fatal car accident involving her in April. The incident led to the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter.

The 49-year-old's criminal hearing is set to occur at 1:35 pm EST. At the hearing, it is expected that the former WWE star will plead "not guilty." Sytch will be taken to jail from the courthouse where she is in for arraignment.

Sytch's charges include a charge of DUI leading to death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. The DUI manslaughter charge is deemed to be the most serious one.

If the WWE Hall of Famer is convicted on the manslaughter charge, it could lead to a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. The charge involves a minimum sentence of four years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Tammy Sytch going to jail

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the judge revoking Tammy's bond, labeling her a threat to the community.

Speaking about the incident in a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, he explained that she became a part of the wrong crowd after tasting success too soon.

"She [Sunny] started believing that she was worth a hell of a lot more than what she really was. She made a lot of money doing something she loved to do anyway, but she got in with the wrong crowd. Some can argue that maybe she was the wrong crowd herself," said Mantell.

Popularly known in the wrestling industry as 'Sunny,' Tammy Sytch kicked off her professional wrestling career in the mid-1990s. The 49-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

It remains to be seen how the court hearing pans out for the former WWE Superstar.

