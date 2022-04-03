"Taught me about selling like a man" - WWE Hall of Famer remembers Scott Hall in heartfelt tribute 

Professional wrestling recently lost one of its greatest ever superstars in Scott Hall, and several veteran personalities have since shared their experiences of working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The legendary Bill Apter spoke to many current and former wrestlers during WrestleMania weekend and amongst them was Road Dogg, who opened up about what he learned from Hall.

The former D-Generation X member picked up some valuable lessons from wrestling Scott Hall during the early days of his career. The former WWE tag team champion said that he grasped the art of in-ring selling from Hall and many other vital aspects of being a pro wrestler.

Road Dogg paid a fantastic tribute to Razor Ramon, which you can view below in the Sportskeeda Wrestling video:

"Well, you know, when I was the Roadie, when I was with Jeff Jarrett, it was the first big angle we had. So we worked with Scott all around the loop," revealed Road Dogg. "I learned so much from Scott, and Scott taught me about selling like a man. He always said that he always, like, if we're on the west coast, it's two in the morning where I'm from. Like, I've got so many Scott Hallisms that I use to this day. I respect Scott Hall a ton. He will be greatly missed, and I thank him for everything he taught me having to do with this Sports Entertainment industry. Bad guys do live forever." [9:17 - 9:5]

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware also commented on Scott Hall's passing while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling and said he had great respect for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Ware also specially thanked Kevin Nash for always supporting Hall throughout the years:

"He was a great guy. I mean, he was just one of the guys that I met on the road," stated Koko B.Ware. "I mean, I didn't really know him or hung out and stuff like that, but you know, for around the wrestling business, he always respected me, and I respected him and Kevin Nash; oh my god, I just want to hug big brother. Kevin, you did an excellent job with him, and man, thank you for the time you spent with him." [8:46 - 9:14]

Former WCW Star Glacier reveals his best memory of Scott Hall

The tribute video also featured Glacier, real name Raymond Lloyd, who became familiar with Scott Hall when entering the wrestling industry in the late 80s.

The former WCW star recalled having a one-on-one conversation in the summer of 1989. Scott's advice helped an inexperienced Glacier understand wrestling better, and they eventually ended up working together at World Championship Wrestling.

Glacier and Hall were both dear friends of Diamond Dallas Page, a mutual acquaintance who strengthened their relationship:

"Yeah, you know, I was fortunate enough to meet Scott. Way back when I first started in the wrestling business. Summer of 89, I believe it was, and I had a great memory; in fact, there was a point when it was just him and me in the locker room, and he was just nice enough to give me really good advice, to a kid who is just getting his feet wet in the business, "revealed Glacier. "That's really one of my best memories of Scott, and of course, we were in WCW together, those years, NWO, the Monday Night Ratings War, and I got to know Scott. As close as I was to Page, and obviously, he and Page were close too, so yeah, a lot of great memories with Scott over the years." [0:46 - 1:18]

Scott Hall has left an indelible legacy in professional wrestling that fans will never forget. What's your fondest memory of Scott Hall? Let us know in the comments section below.

