Taya Valkyrie FKA Franky Monet reacts to tweets following WWE release

Coming to WWE NXT as Franky Monet, Taya Valkyrie was poised to be at the top of the women's division. Early in her NXT career, it appeared to be so as her debut and entrances were a big deal.

Franky Monet was one of the most surprising releases that WWE made on November 4th. In total, 18 WWE and NXT Superstars were released including Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, and Nia Jax.

🖤 tayavalkyrie@gmail.com Once I’ve gathered myself from feeling all levels of disappointment, sadness, anger and also uncontrollable laughter, I’ll have a statement. But for now….30 days. #WERALOCA 🖤 tayavalkyrie@gmail.com Once I’ve gathered myself from feeling all levels of disappointment, sadness, anger and also uncontrollable laughter, I’ll have a statement. But for now….30 days. #WERALOCA🖤 tayavalkyrie@gmail.com

While Franky Monet has not made an official statement (she teased that it was coming soon), she did react to many tweets in support of her following the bad news. Check out the reactions below:

A new Canadian faction in Impact Wrestling?

Some kind words from NXT commentator Wade Barrett...

Tommy Dreamer and Taya Valkyrie were no strangers to each other in Impact Wrestling.

Taya Valkyrie responding to Big Swole of All Elite Wrestling.

There was an inside joke between Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango) and Taya Valkyrie regarding a former executive of Florida Championship Wrestling who was fired in 2012. FCW was to WWE what NXT is today.

Franky Monet will transition back to Taya Valkyrie and have plenty of options in the future

Franky Monet will now return to the name of Taya Valkyrie, who has made a name in professional wrestling since her debut in 2010. There will be no shortage of options for someone as talented as Valkyrie in regards to a company to wrestle with.

Many will make the assumption that Taya Valkyrie goes to All Elite Wrestling, as it is a company that she has never wrestled for before.

Taya Valkyrie also has a long history with AAA in Mexico and Impact Wrestling, where she has spent the bulk of her career. In the short term, Valkyrie could land with the popular indie promotion Game Changer Wrestling, which has recently had superstars such as Jon Moxley, Matt Cardona and Thunder Rosa.

What are your thoughts on the release of Frankie Monet / Taya Valkyrie? Where would you like her to land next? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

