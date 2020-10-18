Taya Valkyrie suffers second-degree burns, husband John Morrison responds

IMPACT Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter last night to share that she had suffered second-degree burns of a serious nature on her hands and face. In her post, the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion warned fans and wrote that she had been sent an influencer package by Lily's Sweets, which included a candle.

Taya added that the candle "burnt like a torch" when she lit it and the flames from the candle charred the window and walls of her home. When she tried to put out the fire, she received second-degree burns on her hands and face.

Warning! I was sent an influencer package by @LilysSweets, I love their chocolate. Today I lit a candle they sent me. It burned like a torch, charred our window and wall and I just suffered 2nd degree burns on both hands and my face trying to put it out. UN F’N REAL! pic.twitter.com/lple1Bjokq — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 17, 2020

Taya Valkyrie's husband, WWE Superstar John Morrison responded to her tweet about the mishap and added that he threw away all the Lily's Sweets in their house. Morrison also pondered as to what they could add in their candles that makes them burn like propane torches.

Got to wonder what they put in their products if they are making candles that burn like propane torches 🤔 I just threw away all the @LilysSweets in the house.

Ours is not the only home that’s lit their candle that burns like a tiki torch. Be careful with Lily’s 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KAolRw63aG — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 17, 2020

Taya also gave an update on her situation later on Twitter by posting a video of her hands, which have formed blisters caused by the burns.

Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison

Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison have known each other since 2016 when they were both in Lucha Underground. The couple later moved to IMPACT and tied the knot on June 1st, 2018.

Later, Morrison returned to WWE on December 3rd, 2019, but it wouldn't be until the January 3rd, 2020 episode of SmackDown that he would return to WWE TV. Since returning to WWE, Morrison has resumed his old alliance with The Miz and even captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Super ShowDown.

Taya, on the other hand, is the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion at Lucha Libre AAA. She also has an alliance with Rosemary on IMPACT, where they compete in the Knockouts Tag Team division.

We hear at Sportskeeda hope Taya Valkyrie is okay after what must have been a scary situation.