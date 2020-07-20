Taz and Brian Cage tease announcement on AEW Dynamite following rumors of a split

The main event of AEW Fight For The Fallen last week saw world champion Jon Moxley defending his title against Brian Cage. The match saw Moxley focus his attention on Cage's injured shoulder, the one on which he underwent surgery, prior to his AEW debut. The final moments of the match saw Moxley lock in an armbar on the shoulder which led to Taz throwing in the towel on behalf of his client.

The finish drew some criticism from fans, who called it underwhelming after the heated feud that led to the match. However, the finish protected both men so in that way it at least achieved what it set out to do.

There have been rumors of tension between Brian Cage and Taz following the match, because of how the former ECW Champion threw in the towel on behalf of his client. Cage took to Twitter recently and said the following:

It’s been a rough couple of days, and @OfficialTAZ and I have gone back and forth. I’ve considered relieving him of his duties, and wanted to immediately after the match. I’ll wait and see how I feel after the weekend.

Regardless, I never tapped. I wasn’t gonna tap. I only need one arm to drop mox on his head. I technically may no longer be undefeated, but I’m still unbeaten. And more importantly, the answer to the question “who betta than cage?”, is still NOBODY

Tazz to address rumors of a split with Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Taz replied to the rumors of an impending split on Twitter, announcing that both he and Brian Cage would be on AEW Dynamite this week, saying that they had an announcement of sorts to make:

It will be interesting to see if both men will be going their separate ways after this week's AEW Dynamite.