"Teach me"- Paige makes a request to current WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Paige made a request to NXT's Cora Jade in a heartfelt tweet.

Not long ago, Cora Jade was a part of the WWE Universe and wanted to become a wrestler. Jade recently engaged in a wholesome Twitter conversation with Paige, and the latter recalled meeting the young gun back in 2015.

The former Divas Champion also made a request to Jade.

"I remember meeting you back in ‘15 I believe? You’re a badass and you’re gonna be an even bigger star. Also. Teach me how to skateboard," she wrote.

In response, Cora Jade wrote that she still has pictures from the time the duo met:

"Omg stop yes I still have the pictures it’s a date bring your pup too please," wrote Jade.

Cora Jade is a huge Paige fan, and there are pictures to prove the same

Cora Jade is a big fan of Paige. Check out this old picture of Jade, rocking a cool T-shirt featuring the retired star:

Cora Jade is just 21-years-old and has a long road ahead of her in WWE. She is a quick learner and is steadily making a name for herself in the company.

Here's what Jade had to say about her rise in WWE:

"It feels great. This was obviously — it happened a little quicker than I thought it would. Yeah, I was wrestling on the independents for about two years before my [WWE] tryout and obviously when you get the email for the tryout, it’s a dream come true because this is where I always wanted to be. So, and I actually got the email like two weeks beforehand so I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare which I guess is best-case scenario because I would definitely freak myself out. But yeah, I got the email for the tryout and then I went, it was like three days long. I saw a lot of people I knew there so that was good. But yeah, I started and did the Dusty Classic with Gigi Dolin and it’s just been crazy from then on. So much has happened but I’m very grateful, very thankful and I’m excited to see what’s next. I have a lot of goals for the future so we’ll see," said Jade. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Have you seen Cora Jade wrestle on WWE NXT? Do you think she has it in her to become an even bigger WWE Superstar than Paige?

