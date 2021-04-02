Teams announced for the Fatal Four-Way tag team title match on WWE SmackDown

Is SmackDown technically making WrestleMania a three-night event? Not only will the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal occur on the show, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will also defend their SmackDown Tag Team titles in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Roode and Ziggler's opponents will be former SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and The Alpha Academy.

The decision to have these matches on SmackDown instead of at WrestleMania itself is very confusing. With the pay-per-view scheduled over two nights, there would be plenty of time to fit these matches on the show.

As first announced on @TwitterSpaces, the final stop on The Road to #WrestleMania will feature a Special @WrestleMania Edition of #SmackDown next Friday on @FOXTV! https://t.co/2fTJVKmZP8 — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2021

Will Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode successfully defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles before WrestleMania?

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding the SmackDown Tag Team title match:

For months the SmackDown Tag Team division has been extremely competitive, forcing WWE Official Adam Pearce to make a major decision. Next Friday, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will look to defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and Otis & Chad Gable.

An argument can be made that all four of these teams deserve a spot on the WrestleMania card. The only logical reasoning for this right now is that WWE might be doing away with kickoff matches on both nights of WrestleMania.

If that is the case, it has to be disappointing for the WWE Superstars who won't get to compete in front of a live crowd for the first time in over a year.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @ScrapDaddyAP, next week we'll see a special #WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX with the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal', a Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Titles, and we'll hear from @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, & @WWEDanielBryan! pic.twitter.com/yYWM556N5E — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on WWE putting the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the SmackDown Tag Team title match on the Friday before WrestleMania? Does this make sense to you? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.