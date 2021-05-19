Ted DiBiase appeared live on WWE NXT to confront Cameron Grimes

The war between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes escalated tonight when The Million Dollar Man arrived at the Capitol Wrestling Center to confront the NXT Superstar on his own turf.

Cameron Grimes arrived at the Capitol Wrestling Center earlier today only to find that his usual parking spot had been reserved for Ted DiBiase. This led to a match being made between Grimes and Jake Atlas. It was Atlas who informed the NXT's rich man that he was once again trumped by Dibiase.

When it came time for the match, Grimes showed a video in the Capital Wrestling Center that showcased a bunch of times that Ted DiBiase was humiliated during his WWE career. The WWE Universe didn't seem to care, though, and broke out with a loud "DiBiase" chant afterward which further aggravated Grimes.

Ted DiBiase cost Cameron Grimes his match tonight on WWE NXT

Late in the match, when Cameron Grimes had things well under control, Ted DiBiase's music hit. The WWE Hall of Famer arrived at the Capitol Wrestling Center and distracted Grimes long enough for Jake Atlas to pick up the win with a roll-up.

The Technical Savage was furious following the match and stormed out of the Capitol Wrestling Center to confront DiBiase, but he was already in his limo.

Dibiase mocked the NXT Superstar once again before the limo drove away, causing Grimes to have a breakdown in the parking lot.

It's not really known where this storyline is heading, but Cameron Grimes has been fabulous in his role. His entertainment value has shone through and should be a bigger star in the eyes of the WWE Universe when this storyline concludes.

What did you think of Ted DiBiase's appearance on WWE NXT tonight? Where do you think the storyline is going between DiBiase and Cameron Grimes? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.