Ted DiBiase reveals how Vince McMahon pitched the idea of the Million Dollar Man to him

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase shared details about his meeting with Vince McMahon and how the 'Boss' sold him on the idea of the Million Dollar Man.

Ted DiBiase Sr. is one of the greatest superstars to ever grace the pro-wrestling ring. Fondly remembered for his role as the Million Dollar Man, DiBiase is known to be one of the best heels of all-time.

He recently appeared in an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw on JBL's YouTube channel where he discussed a variety of topics. One of them was how the idea of having him as the Million Dollar Man came to fruition.

Ted DiBiase revealed that Vince McMahon refused to share details about the character with him until he agreed to work for him. Finally, after DiBiase agreed, Vince explained how he planned on making him the most hated individual in WWE.

"So he kinda laid it out there, he said, 'It's just that the one thing everybody hates is someone by virtue of their wealth thinks they're better than everybody, you know? They bully people with their wealth!', and I said, 'I kinda hate guys like that myself'. So he said, 'What we're gonna do is...we're gonna try and make the public believe your that guy!'," said Ted DiBiase.

DiBiase would go into further detail about how McMahon told him exactly what to do with the character, from where to spend the money to how to look while doing it.

He was convinced after Vince told him that the company would replenish all the money he spent. It's safe to say that the Million Dollar Man landed a great gig with WWE.

WWE have tried to replicated Ted DiBiase's character on a number of occasions

WWE has made many replicas of the Million Dollar Man since Ted DiBiase took up the role of the character. While they weren't exactly carbon copies of DiBiase's character, they were as close to the character as they could get.

From Bradshaw's run as the cocky and super-rich JBL to the Essence of Excellence known as Alberto Del Rio.

WWE are also currently using a similar character, as seen in the storyline between NXT's Cameron Grimes and LA Knight. Ted DiBiase himself is heavily involved in this storyline.

