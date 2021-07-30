WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase criticizes the modern day wrestling product

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has criticized the modern-day wrestling product, claiming that there is nothing for fans to anticipate anymore. The Million Dollar Man specifically compared today's product to that of the territory days.

Appearing on an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Ted DiBiase along with the hosts of the show, JBL and Gerald Brisco discussed the current wrestling product and compared it to the days of yore.

Ted DiBiase particularly pointed out the number of pay-per-views available today in comparison to the four pay-per-views they had back when the WWE first rose to popularity.

"That's what I don't understand about the way business is today. You know...there's nothing to anticipate. It's kind of like you're the world champion. You know the NWA World Champion, if you were a territory, you might see him two or three times or maybe four times a year. You know...you didn't see him defend his title every week on television (referring to today's product), but that's another story," said Ted DiBiase

It is true that the championship is showcased a lot more often than it was before. Perhaps Ted DiBiase has a point when he says that fans have nothing to anticipate anymore.

Ted DiBiase is currently involved with the modern-day product in NXT

Despite not being a big fan of today's product, Ted DiBiase is still heavily involved in it. The WWE Hall of Famer is working closely with some of NXT's top superstars, specifically Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

The two superstars competed in a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, where the winner would take home DiBiase's prized Million Dollar Championship.

LA Knight would come out victorious, but Ted DiBiase seems to be on Cameron Grimes' side. In fact, there have been hints of a potential managerial role for DiBiase on the black and gold brand.

