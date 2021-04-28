Ted DiBiase makes surprise appearance on WWE NXT

The WWE Universe felt it was only a matter of time before Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes would come face-to-face. On this week's NXT, the WWE Hall Of Famer made his debut on the black and gold brand by spoiling Grimes' day.

Ever since Cameron Grimes took up his new rich man gimmick, he's been playing up the idea of wanting to be just like Ted DiBiase.

On the last edition of NXT, Cameron Grimes tried to buy an NFT but it was revealed that he got beaten to it by Ted DiBiase.

This week, in a video package, it was shown that Grimes had gone to buy a new watch. Towards the end of it, the NXT Superstar was confronted by The Million Dollar Man himself.

Dibiase made fun of Grimes, made his trademark laugh, and left the store leaving the latter fuming.

THE CAMEO WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YqoAG7fA2N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 28, 2021

What's next for the storyline between Ted Dibiase and Cameron Grimes?

The million-dollar question after this week's NXT will be what's next for the storyline between DiBiase and Grimes.

There's no debate that Cameron Grimes has been one of the most entertaining acts on the black and gold brand in recent months. Ever since adopting his new gimmick, Grimes has been over with the fans and constantly provided comic relief on NXT.

WWE could obviously take this storyline in several directions if they wish it to continue.

It would be interesting to see if the WWE Hall Of Famer will be paying a visit to the Capitol Wrestling Center in the future. Dibiase could show up to further interfere in the business of Grimes.

