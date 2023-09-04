Ted DiBiase Sr. explains why he never won the WWE Championship (Exclusive)

Ted DiBiase Sr. recently gave his take on why he did not win the world title during his legendary run as one of WWE's top villains.

In 1988, DiBiase Sr. was widely expected to capture the gold in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at WrestleMania 4. He beat Jim Duggan and Don Muraco en route to the final before losing to Macho Man Randy Savage.

DiBiase Sr. spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon. The 69-year-old explained that former WWE agent Pat Patterson presented him with an alternative idea shortly before the show:

"When I first started and we had the build-up to WrestleMania 4, the tournament to declare a new champion, I remember they came to me then because that's what I expected to happen at WrestleMania 4," DiBiase Sr. said. "I think it was Pat Patterson, and I had the greatest respect for Pat Patterson and his knowledge and understanding of our business. He said, 'Ted, what if you don't win? Because that's what the people are expecting. They're expecting you to win this tournament and then have the run with Hulk Hogan and then the next guy.'" [4:26 – 5:08]

Watch the video above to hear more from DiBiase Sr. about various wrestling topics, including LA Knight's main roster rise in recent months.

How Ted DiBiase Sr. responded to Pat Patterson

While most wrestlers strive to win the WWE Championship, Ted DiBiase Sr. had no problem agreeing to Pat Patterson's idea.

Patterson wanted DiBiase Sr. to lose in the tournament final before going on to create his own title, which became known as The Million Dollar Championship.

"He says, 'What if you don't win? What if it backfires and you don't win? And in your arrogance, you just thumb your nose at the world title and say scr*w it, I'll make my own title,'" DiBiase Sr. continued. "And as soon as he said it, I said, 'Do it,' because what it was all about was getting heat on me, making me this hot heel. I had more heat by going out and creating my own title and wearing it to the ring every night than if I had been crowned the champion." [5:10 – 5:46]

As part of the storyline, DiBiase Sr. unsuccessfully challenged Randy Savage for the WWE Championship several times in 1988. Frustrated by his repeated failures, The Million Dollar Man unveiled The Million Dollar Championship in 1989. The title was not officially recognized by WWE, meaning DiBiase Sr. was hardly ever forced to defend it.

