Teddy Hart sentenced to 10 days in jail

There is a new update on former WWE, TNA, MLW and ROH wrestler Teddy Hart's legal issues.

PWInsider has reported that Teddy Hart was sentenced to 10 days in Richmond County Jail on September 10, 2020. However, Teddy Hart was then arrested once again after being behind bars.

During the arrest hearing, Teddy Hart has been found guilty of possession of a schedule III narcotic. Hart, who competed in WWE on two separate occasions from 1998-2002 and 2005-2007, was also fined $21 in court costs and fines for not carrying or exhibiting his driver's license or registration. Teddy Hart was also fined $61 for a failure to use is auto-vehicle's lights with it's wipers.

Other charges that Teddy Hart was accused of, such as being in possession of marijuana and having improperly mounted license plates have been dropped. This is because it was determined by authorities that there was a lack of sufficient evidence to proceed.

Teddy Hart's violation of house arrest

The court records suggest that the reasoning for Teddy Hart's ten day jail sentence is due to an arrest on March 4, 2020. Teddy Hart was arrested on this date and taken into custody for violating his house arrest in Virginia. This jail sentence also included a fine of $232.

Court records also state that Teddy Hart had been declared as a fugitive from justice by authorities on May 4, 2020. The records have Hart listed as arrested on September 11, 2020 on the fugitive from justice charge, one day after he had been processed into the Richmond jail.

Hart is scheduled for a further hearing on October 13, 2020 where the professional wrestler also faces charges of a felony arrest without a warrant.

It was also noted that Court records also suggest that previous charges of strangulation resulting in wounding/bodily harm against girlfriend Maria Manic have since been dropped.