Teddy Long admits he was unaware that The Undertaker had real-life heat with 71-year-old WWE legend (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has known The Undertaker for a long time, but they spent the most time together during the former's tenure as SmackDown General Manager. Long recently admitted that he wasn't aware that The Phenom had real-life heat with a WWE legend.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long about their thoughts on the controversy surrounding 71-year-old legend Hulk Hogan. The Undertaker, in particular, was vocal on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, admitting that he was happy to see the legend getting booed by the Los Angeles crowd on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW on Netflix.

Teddy Long said that his old colleague is a truthful person who says things as they are. However, the veteran admitted that he was unaware of the heat between the two WWE Hall of Famers:

"One thing about The Undertaker, if he says something, he's going to be truthful. He's not one of these fly-by-night guys. If he's going to tell you something, he'll tell you the truth. I don't know why they have heat; I didn't even know they had heat any heat." [From 04:13 to 04:32]

Teddy Long also emphasized the difference in the level of outward support that The Phenom has shown Donald Trump compared to Hulk Hogan. The former SmackDown General Manager said that when he appeared on the Six Feet Under podcast, he asked about the episode that The Undertaker did with Donald Trump.

In response, The Deadman said that he and his team were contacted to do a podcast and not the other way around.

Teddy Long revealed how Vince McMahon made him feel special during a meeting involving The Undertaker

On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long revealed a story from his time as the General Manager of SmackDown. Back in 2009, Vince McMahon called Long into a meeting involving The Undertaker, where the WWE Hall of Famer admitted to being amazed at the position he was in.

They were discussing the now-famous segment where The Undertaker kidnaped Teddy Long, and Vince McMahon asked the SmackDown General Manager of the time whether he had anything to say. While he first sat silently, he chimed in and gave a small pitch, to which Vince McMahon reacted positively and said, "God damn, let's do that!" Long explained how it made him feel special:

"I thought about that all day. I was sitting in there with two icons and going over something, so that made me feel really special. That's why I said, I'm not going to let this man down, I'm never going to mess this job up. And I never messed the job up - there were just people that didn't want me there." [From 02:15 to 02:31]

To this day, Long has expressed his loyalty to Vince McMahon for the opportunity he was given. He certainly maintained a good relationship throughout the years, making sporadic appearances during WWE Draft and special editions of RAW & SmackDown.

