Teddy Long comments on rumors of WWE legend having volatile temper (Exclusive)

A particular WWE legend has often been surrounded by rumors of being short-tempered and dangerous. When Teddy Long was recently asked to confirm these rumors, he gave an interesting response.

Ad

The legend being talked about is Dan Spivey. Since his wrestling career began in the early 1980s, he worked extensively in a number of promotions, including WCW and WWE. While he did not win any titles in the two companies, his talent in the ring made him a recognizable figure worldwide. He is also credited with inspiring the Bray Wyatt character, on which he worked with Windham Rotunda to bring to life.

Ad

Trending

When asked about Dan Spivey's alleged temper on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"That's the way a lot of guys should be. You know, you're taking no mess off of people man. You know, a lot of times people who know you will take advantage of you." [3:03 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Miro's return

Miro (aka Rusev) has arguably been an underutilized wrestler in both WWE and AEW, which has led to much frustration for both him and the fans. He recently returned on RAW and reverted to his Rusev name.

In another recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked about Rusev's comeback and expressed his desire to see the star booked properly this time around.

Ad

"Well, yeah, I like him [Rusev]. I've always liked him. He was always a good heel, to me. He's certainly done his job. So hopefully this time you know things will be better for him and they can really use him like he's supposed to be used."

Ad

It remains to be seen what Rusev plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More