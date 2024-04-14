Teddy Long praises two surprise WWE WrestleMania XL stars (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long enjoyed several things about WrestleMania XL, especially the use of celebrity guests Jason Kelce and Snoop Dogg.

On April 6, Kelce and his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Lane Johnson helped Andrade and Rey Mysterio defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The following night, rapper Snoop Dogg commentated on The Pride's victory over The Final Testament.

Long said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, that he liked the involvement of celebrities at WrestleMania XL and also praised how everything was performed beautifully.

"I think everything they had was really good there, man. I think this was just outstanding. To have all the outside people like Kelce, the football-playing guy, come in. They brought Snoop Dogg in. People like that. These people here are not wrestling people, but for them to come in and perform and do the stuff that they've done and everything, with timing, everything was just great. Nobody screwed up nothing. It don't get no better than that," said Long. [1:51 – 2:16]

Mac Davis echoed Teddy Long's take on Snoop Dogg

In 2023, Snoop Dogg hosted WrestleMania 39 alongside The Miz. He even defeated his co-host in an impromptu match after The A-Lister's original opponent, Shane McMahon, suffered a quad tear.

Mac Davis agreed with Teddy Long that Snoop Dogg was one of WrestleMania's surprise stars once again and he should come back on commentary because he's really good at it.

"When Snoop was on commentary, I was rolling. That language was so damn funny. He is just hilarious. They need to have him come on and do more commentary because he is so good at it," said Davis. [2:23 – 2:36]

Davis and Long also gave their thoughts on whether fans were right to criticize Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.

