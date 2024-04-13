WWE legend shares honest view of Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match at WrestleMania XL received criticism online from many fans. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long noticed the negative reactions but disagrees that the brother vs. brother bout underdelivered.

Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in 11 minutes on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The match marked only the third time two real-life brothers had faced each other at WWE's biggest event of the year.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long questioned why so many people seemingly disliked the much-anticipated encounter:

"I just didn't see anything wrong. I don't know what people are really talking about. I mean, what do you want the guys to do?" [From 04:02 – 04:08]

Host Mac Davis explained that fans expected the match to feature more action and less storytelling:

"People were saying, 'There's too many superkicks. It really just wasn't much action in it. It was more storytelling than action.' I don't know, it fell flat for me. I know that. It was a shame because I was really hoping for that to be the best match. I kept thinking, 'That's gonna be the match.' Maybe my expectations [were too high]." [From 04:11 – 04:30]

Watch the video above to hear Teddy Long's reaction to Sami Zayn ending Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign.

Mac Davis compares both nights of WrestleMania XL

Night One of WrestleMania XL began with Rhea Ripley's win over Becky Lynch. Later in the show, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event.

Unlike Night Two, Mac Davis did not think Night One of WrestleMania XL lived up to the hype:

"I liked both nights, Teddy, but if I'm being completely honest the first night I thought was weak. It started hot-ish and it ended really well. The ending I thought was really well done. But everything else was just kind of there. Now, come Sunday night, somebody poured gasoline on a fire and that place lit up." [From 03:02 – 03:26]

WWE's next premium live event, Backlash, will be held in Lyon, France, on May 4.

What did you make of this year's WrestleMania? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

