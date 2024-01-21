Teddy Long recalls leaving behind WWE Hall of Famer in a blizzard (Exclusive)

According to Teddy Long, he had once mistakenly abandoned a WWE Hall of Famer in rough weather, much to the amusement of JBL and Charles Wright.

The former WWE manager had apparently been on the road with JBL, Charles Wright (aka Godfather), and Ron Simmons when they had to make a stop due to nature's call. Afterward, they had mistakenly driven off, leaving Simmons behind. This incident also served as a factor behind Simmons' 'Damn!' catchphrase, according to Teddy Long.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy recalled the incident while chuckling about how JBL may have choreographed it as a prank.

"I am not really paying much attention, you know. I see JBL get back in, you know, Godfather, I am just waiting on everybody to get in. So finally Godfather gets in, I close the door, and I start the truck and I drive off. JBL looks at me and says what the f*** are you doing? I say what are you talking about. He says you just left Ron in the snow back there." [3:52 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about CM Punk potentially winning Royal Rumble

Despite the significant fan support CM Punk has when it comes to winning the Royal Rumble, Teddy Long thinks that it may not happen.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"That's the way the Attitude era was, you know what I mean? It is slowly coming back there, it's getting there. You didn't just come to see one person, you came to see everybody on that card and that's how it should be. You know so no one person should think they took credit for the whole thing... I would not be surprised if CM Punk didn't win it."

Whether CM Punk stands triumphant at Royal Rumble or not is something fans will have to stay tuned for.

