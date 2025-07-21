Teddy Long responds to condolences after his son's tragic passing (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long's son recently passed away, shocking the pro wrestling world. Teddy spoke about the untimely death recently and had some information on what he planned to do next.
Teddy's son Antione Long, also affectionately called Little Teddy because of his striking resemblance to his father, recently passed away. Mac Davis broke the news on Facebook, calling on fans to keep the WWE Hall of Famer in their prayers. The tragic event was certainly unexpected, especially given how young Antoinne was.
On The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long responded to the condolences expressed by both Mac and Bill Apter. He said:
"Thank you guys very much, thank you. Like you said, funeral is gonna be tommorow, so, we're just gonna try to put this behind us and just do what God wants me to do. That's about all I can do." [1:42 onwards]
Teddy Long had previously talked about the circumstances surrounding his son's passing
While his son's untimely death was tragic in its own right, the circumstances surrounding it are rather upsetting as well.
Speaking on Wrestling's Road Trip After Hours, the WWE Hall of Famer divulged a few details on how he came to know the news. He said that Antione passed away in his home and was found unresponsive. Apparently, it was one of Antione's friends who came to the house and found him in this state. Teddy Long also mentioned how he took it as part of God's plan.
“He passed, I believe, last Thursday. We found him Friday,” Long began. “He was in his home, and he was unresponsive. So basically, I’m waiting on the autopsy to let us kind of know what really happened. And he was lying on his bed, still had his clothes on and everything, and one of his friends came there and found him in the house… Nothing we can do is God’s call,” Long said.
Teddy Long's wife, Tasha, also passed away in 2022, after being married for over 40 years.
