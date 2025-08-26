Teddy Long reveals when 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's infatuation with Stephanie McMahon began (Exclusive)

Teddy Long was asked about a 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's quote, where he famously said that he was infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. The former SmackDown GM clarified when this happened.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long about a quote from WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. The 53-year-old star once said that he was infatuated with his boss' daughter.

Teddy Long clarified to Mac Davis that this happened decades ago when Stephanie McMahon had just started making her way backstage for TV tapings:

"I was there with D-Von [Dudley]. This was way back when, I think we were in Tucson, Arizona, I believe. Anyway, Stephanie [McMahon] had just started coming to the TVs, and that's when D-Von had seen her, and that's when he made that comment."

Mac Davis pointed out that D-Von admitted that his wording at the time was wrong, and he actually meant to say he admired Stephanie, not that he was infatuated with her.

You can watch the full video below:

An ex-WWE writer revealed why Stephanie McMahon fired him

An ex-WWE writer revealed an extremely odd situation where he was asked to speak up in a meeting with Stephanie McMahon about the declining ratings for Monday Night RAW, and he blamed the network they were on (TNN). Chris Gough, who spent four years in WWE, told McMahon that the ratings decline was due to TNN's platform not having as many viewers

Stephanie reportedly took offense to this, and Gough revealed on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast that she said he needed to be fired for his comment:

"I looked at Stephanie, and she looked so p****d," Gough stated. "Afterwards, she's like, 'Hey, I need to talk to you outside.' I'm like, 'Okay.' So we go outside, and she's just like, 'How dare you speak to our partners that way?' I was like, 'What? You wanted us to ask them stuff, right?' And she's like, 'How dare you talk to our partners that way? I should fire you for this.'"

It's certainly an odd situation, but there have been weirder reasons for writers to be fired. In general, the tenure of a writer in WWE is quite short, and there's a high turnover rate. Only a few have managed to secure long tenures in their spot.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

