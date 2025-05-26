Teddy Long reveals moment he received Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon's approval in WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long worked for WWE between 1998 and 2014 after making his name in WCW as a referee and television personality. The 2017 WWE Hall of Famer recently reminisced about the time he shared a car journey with Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon.

Hogan was McMahon's top WWE attraction in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Hulkster also wrestled for the company in the 2000s when Long performed as an on-screen manager and authority figure.

Long appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside Bill Apter and Mac Davis. The wrestling legend recalled how he once rode in a car with Hogan and McMahon after getting off the latter's plane in Texas ahead of a WWE event. During the trip, he realized that both men trusted him due to the nature of their conversation.

"We didn't even know we were picking up Hogan," Long said. "But, anyway, Hogan got in the car, me and him talked there, then Vince finally got in the car. Now, I was in the car with these two guys, and what they were talking about I definitely wasn't supposed to hear it, and I forgot it. That's how bad I didn't wanna hear it. But what they let me know is what they were saying, if they were cool enough to say it in front of me, they were letting me know I was okay." [2:35 – 3:01]

Watch the video above to hear more from the panel on Shelton Benjamin's reaction to Hulk Hogan getting his name wrong.

Teddy Long's latest WWE appearance

In 2024, Teddy Long returned to WWE programming to announce several roster changes during the post-WrestleMania XL WWE Draft.

On April 26, 2024, Long and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) appeared on SmackDown to reveal the fourth-round picks.

Three days later, the former referee and Alundra Blayze revealed more fourth-round selections on the second night of the WWE Draft on RAW.

