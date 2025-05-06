AEW star calls Hulk Hogan a "lying piece of human excrement," supports Shelton Benjamin amid public spat

Hulk Hogan is in hot water again—this time with Shelton Benjamin and his Hurt Syndicate stablemates. The WWE legend has generated plenty of controversy in the past with his political takes, strange claims, and racial remarks. This time, AEW's MVP is calling him out.

In an interview with TMZ—and again on The Pat McAfee Show—Hulk Hogan mentioned Shelton Benjamin when listing some of the tougher men in the business. However, he got the name backward both times, calling the AEW star "Benjamin Shelton." This generated laughs for many fans online, but MVP didn't appreciate it.

The Hurt Syndicate's mouthpiece took to X/Twitter today and replied to a clip of the gaffe. He made his feelings about the WWE Hall of Famer clear, as seen in his post below:

"Pathological lying piece of human excrement," MVP wrote.

Shelton Benjamin lashes out at Hulk Hogan after botch

Shelton Benjamin also spoke up after Hogan botched his name. The AEW World Tag Team Champion seems to have had enough of the WWE legend.

Benjamin referenced Hogan's apology regarding his 2015 suspension from WWE. The Hulkster has been caught making racist remarks on tape, igniting the first of many controversies.

Shelton Benjamin took to X/Twitter with a clear message: he wants Hogan to keep his name out of his mouth:

"Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your 'don’t get caught' …or as you would call it 'apology' speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [keep my name out of your f***ing mouth]," Benjamin wrote.

Back in 2020, Tony Khan made it clear that neither Hulk nor Linda Hogan are allowed to attend AEW's shows. It seems that the Jacksonville-based promotion doesn't have many fans of The Hulkster.

