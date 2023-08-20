Teddy Long reveals Randy Savage and a wrestling legend stole cocaine and weed from a drug dealer using a sleeper hold (Exclusive)

The professional wrestling world was a wild place back in the day, and Teddy Long recently revealed a story involving Randy Savage and "Dirty" Dick Slater that confirms the notion.

The incident happened during the 1990s when Teddy Long worked for NWA and was trying to get a bigger role in the industry. Long recalled that Randy Savage and the late great Dick Slater were on the lookout for some marijuana, and the former SmackDown general manager was aware of where they could find it.

Long revealed that they traveled to "the spot" in Savage's van and were able to locate the drug dealer, who incidentally recognized Macho Man as many people watched wrestling on TBS TV during that era.

"Randy [Savage] and Dick Slater wanted to get some weed. So, I knew this guy in the west end part of Georgia where we could get the weed, and at that time, you could go over and have guys running over to your car for a nickel bag, dime bag, whatever," Teddy Long recalled on The Wrestling Time Machine. "So we drive over to this place, to the spot where we could get some weed from. So I see the guy, the guy sees me, he recognizes Savage because everybody watched the old TBS back then." [2:00 - 3:00]

While Savage and Slater initially only wanted to buy weed, the dealer stated that he even had some cocaine if they wanted something different.

Teddy Long revealed that as soon as Randy Savage and Slater heard about the cocaine, they devised a plan and didn't even need words to convey what they wanted to do. Long said that Savage gave Slater the "office," which was how talents exchanged messages without speaking a word when kayfabe was still a protected entity.

Slater proceeded to lock in a sleeper hold on the drug peddler. After he passed out, the duo took all the substances in his bag. Long continued:

"Now, I didn't know it back then, but I know it now; I'd seen Savage give Slater the "office," okay? Well, he nodded his head. So, as soon as Slater got [to] the office, he hooked the guy right in the sleeper. Hooks him right in the car; I mean, he puts the shoot sleeper on him right there, and they put this guy out. They put him to sleep and took all of his cocaine, everything he had, and we got in the van and we left. That's a true story." [3:31 - 4:50]

"He made the worst mistake in the world" - Teddy Long on the drug dealer's interaction with his group

Expand Tweet

The drug dealer would have probably not lost his stash had he been secretive about the cocaine in his possession. As noted by Teddy Long, Randy Savage and Dick Slater only wanted some cannabis and would have never thought of an impromptu attack had they not known about the cocaine.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that mentioning and openly displaying how much coke he had was a horrible mistake from the man pushing the dope. Teddy Long was sitting in the back seat while everything was unfolding in front of his eyes:

"So he got into the car with us, so, god, he made the worst mistake in the world. He got in the car with us, and he gets in, and he says to Randy and Slater, he says, 'Hey guys, not only do I have the good weed, I've got the good cocaine too.' So he pulls out this big bag of cocaine, and he shows it to them. Well, I'm sitting in the back there." [3:01 - 3:30]

Did you know a current WWE star has passed an important Randy Savage milestone? Read more on that story right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here