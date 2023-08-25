Teddy Long reveals Vince McMahon didn't give a s**t about a major rule against WWE (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has revealed that Vince McMahon blatantly ignored rules and regulations set upon WWE by a certain state's commissioners, all in the context of talking about the necessity of blood in matches.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about whether there needed to be blood in matches while specifically referring to Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' upcoming steel cage match at Payback 2023.

Teddy Long said that Vince McMahon didn't give a s**t about the Baltimore commissioners' regulations on blood. This was, of course, before the PG era:

"I don't know, right now in this day and era, you gotta be careful with blood because of COVID and Hepatitis and all that stuff you can catch in the ring... Baltimore was one of the places. I remember the last time I was there, and this has been years ago. The commissioners and people wouldn't allow the blood," he said.

Long continued:

"Because I remember one night we were there, and Vince got into it about the blood. They didn't want it, but you know him, he didn't give a s**t. So I'm just saying - I don't know if they need blood or not... to make this thing real. A little bit would be good, but we have to see if the doctors and the people that get a license [to] have these commissions, whatever, they agree with it." (6:34-7:27)

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon would have punished two current stars 25+ years ago

Vince McMahon is known for his overly hands-on approach, which has changed in the past year.

An example comes to mind from 2015: McMahon was furious that Rusev and Lana's engagement was leaked to TMZ despite the two being split up on-screen.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo thinks a 50-year-old McMahon would have been furious at Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews for posting about their engagement:

"I was working in WWE, I remember being there for Vince [McMahon's] 50th birthday. Bro, if this were 50-year-old Vince McMahon, forget it. It would be over. The fact that now he's got much bigger fish to fry, it's not going to be severe, but if he was still sitting high on that saddle, forget it bro." (6:31-7:05)

