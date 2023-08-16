Ex-WWE figure says Vince McMahon would have severely punished 2 current RAW stars for their actions (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is notorious for his excessive hands-on, micromanager-level approach that he used to take - something that has considerably reduced in the last year or two. Ex-WWE figure Vince Russo thinks that McMahon would have punished two current superstars for their actions.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo stated his opinion that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio shouldn't have posted their engagements with other partners on social media. He said it disrespects the roots of the business - to maintain character and keep kayfabe in public.

Russo said that if it was a 50-year-old Vince McMahon when he worked with WWE 28 years ago, he would have severely punished Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio for breaking character while being in such an important position on TV:

"I was working in WWE, I remember being there for Vince [McMahon's] 50th birthday. Bro, if this were 50-year-old Vince McMahon, forget it. It would be over. The fact that now he's got much bigger fish to fry, it's not going to be severe, but if he was still sitting high on that saddle, forget it bro." (6:31-7:05)

While it might sound bizarre, his argument is simply that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio (among others) are using their WWE names on social media and benefiting from the exposure. This could be why he feels that they should stay in character.

An ex-WWE star reveals that Vince McMahon was very upset at a storyline being leaked to TMZ

While Russo stated that Vince McMahon would have gotten mad at Ripley and Dominik 28 years ago, the truth is that he likely would have been furious as recently as 7-8 years ago.

If you recall, in 2015, Rusev was in the middle of a break-up storyline with Lana, also involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. It had to come to an abrupt end after TMZ leaked a photo showing Rusev and Lana engaged despite being broken up on-screen - this infuriated McMahon.

Summer Rae told Chris Van Vliet in an interview that Vince McMahon was furious after TMZ leaked Rusev and Lana's engagement, thus ruining the storyline:

"He [Vince McMahon] was really upset. I think the head writers at the time were really upset too because they had just been so invested in it. I think the fans aren’t dumb like to know that there was never a payoff, like we never had a payoff match. Lana and I never went back and forth. We never had the doubles match, so clearly something went wrong in the storyline.” (29:40-30:02)

