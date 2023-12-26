Teddy Long says 74-year-old legend couldn't refuse Vince McMahon's request to be involved in the most controversial moment in WWE history (Exclusive)

Teddy Long cannot blame the 74-year-old legend whom Vince McMahon gave orders to, leading to the most controversial moment in WWE history. Talking about his own experiences, he explained why saying no to McMahon just isn't a thing.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis told Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long that Bret Hart and legendary 74-year-old referee Earl Hebner have finally made up two-and-a-half decades after the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997.

Given that it's a hot topic even today, it's been labeled by some as the most controversial moment in WWE history. Then-referee Earl Hebner instructed the timekeeper to ring the bell, even though The Hitman didn't tap out when Shawn Michaels locked the sharpshooter - causing the Screwjob. The orders were given by Vince McMahon himself.

Bill Apter first mentioned that he isn't surprised that the Screwjob is still a hot topic all these years later:

"No, not at all, because every time I do Q&As anywhere and have fans asking questions, the Montreal Screwjob always comes up. It's still a hot topic because nobody really knows who knew what, and when." [From 01:39 to 02:01]

Teddy Long, expressing happiness that Bret Hart and Earl Hebner made up, said he couldn't blame the legendary referee for following Vince McMahon's orders because saying no to the boss isn't a thing. He elaborated, stating:

"That's what I was going to say. It will never die until the truth finally comes out and that hasn't come out yet... I'm really glad if it's true that Earl [Hebner] and Bret [Hart] have come together and let this go. Our business is a work and it's also a shoot. So I can understand the position that Earl Hebner was in. You can't tell Vince McMahon 'no.' That's just something you don't do."

The former SmackDown General Manager continued:

"I was there, I was a part of that. When I had to get in there with 'Taker in the coffin, I didn't want to do that... I thought several times about not doing it but then I thought, 'Vince would do it'. So how could I say what I'm not going to do when the boss would do it? You know, you just have to come to grips and do what the boss says. I think Bret Hart understands that now because Bret probably would have been in that position too. He might not have been able to say no to Vince." [From 02:02 to 03:02]

Teddy Long revealed he didn't want to do a segment but changed his mind to make Vince McMahon happy

Teddy Long wasn't a big fan of the story where he was kidnapped and returned in a casket leading up to Breaking Point 2009. This was during the Undertaker-CM Punk feud for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this year, on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long revealed that he changed his mind about it:

"When I did the thing with The Undertaker where they had me get in a coffin, when I got to TV that day and they told me I was gonna be in the casket. Brother, I didn't wanna do that. I'm just saying nobody wants to lay in a casket, but I thought about this. Vince McMahon would have done it. So, what is my problem?"

Long added that he was an entertainer, which was part of his job. Ultimately, he was happy about the fact that he made Vince McMahon and The Undertaker happy.

