Teddy Long says injured 17-time champion will make it to WrestleMania 40 even in crutches (Exclusive)

Teddy Long believes an injured 17-time champion will make it to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia no matter what. This is despite the former champion's projected time out of action, which is nine months.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and wrestling legend Bill Apter for their thoughts on Charlotte Flair's situation. Flair is a combined 17-time champion if you include two reigns as NXT Women's Champion and one as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Bill Apter said that he believes Charlotte Flair will show up even if it's on crutches:

"First of all, I think if Charlotte can, in any way, shape, or form show up in crutches, I think she will. Hopefully. She wants to be there." (5:32-5:41)

Long fully agreed with the sentiment and said he believes she'll be there despite her injury:

"That's what I was going to say, too. Maybe around WrestleMania time, she's out of the hospital. Even if she can't get in the ring, she'll be there, even if she has to get there on crutches. However she has to get there, she'll certainly be a part of it." (5:42-5:59)

Teddy Long has an interesting take on AEW fumbling CM Punk

The topic of CM Punk and AEW has been a bit polarizing. Some believe Punk is at fault, while others think Tony Khan's mismanagement backstage led to this.

Teddy Long belongs to the second party. On a past episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said AEW's "jealousy" may have led to them fumbling Punk's potential:

"They missed that [the segments] in AEW because of jealousy. You know, they were worried about somebody coming in, taking their spot, as Mac would say. You know that's how they missed it." [10:33 onwards]

