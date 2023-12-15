CM Punk's potential was fumbled in AEW due to "jealousy," claims WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to WWE undoubtedly came as a massive shock to many, considering his less-than-pleasant past with the company. Hall of Famer Teddy Long has reflected on how Punk has dazzled fans in the last few weeks, claiming that the same was prevented in AEW due to jealousy.

It has been widely reported that Punk had several instances of heat with other AEW stars during his time on Tony Khan's roster. While there were several attempts to work in unison, negotiations ultimately fell through, and Punk was released from the company.

Teddy Long believes that Punk could have had just as impactful promo segments in AEW as he had with Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the Hall of Famer stated:

"They missed that [the segments] in AEW because of jealousy. You know, they were worried about somebody coming in, taking their spot, as Mac would say. You know that's how they missed it." [10:33 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks CM Punk will win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match

With things heating up between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter thinks Punk may win the Royal Rumble to challenge for the World Heavyweight title.

In the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, he explained why Punk would win rather than someone like Cody Rhodes.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

What does the future have in store for CM Punk? Only time will tell.

