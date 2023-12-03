Teddy Long says legendary 20-time champion should turn heel for the first time in 2.5 years by betraying Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is seemingly at the right time and the right place for some major feuds. Amid rumors of Rhodes facing Roman Reigns in the second consecutive WrestleMania main event, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long pitched a heel turn for a legendary star. Long said Randy Orton should betray The American Nightmare to cement his character change.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Cody Rhodes was the central topic. Host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and Bill Apter about Rhodes' feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and they gave their respective opinions.

Teddy Long told Mac Davis and Bill Apter that a more interesting angle for Rhodes could see him feud with legendary 20-time champion Randy Orton. He said the story was already there, and all it needed was Orton being envious of his former stablemate's recent success.

"I want to say this: If they're going to go heel with [Randy] Orton, there's no better way to go than Cody [Rhodes], his student. 'I was here before you. Now you pop in, and you're getting all this attention. What about me? They promised me a shot at the world title. What happened to that? There's a lot of stuff [Randy Orton] can gripe about." (2:51 - 3:16)

Mac Davis added that since Cody Rhodes was chasing the dream of his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, he must remain a babyface while Orton should turn heel. However, Teddy Long mentioned that the business had changed so much that the lines between heel and face gimmicks were blurred:

"It has to be, but the business has changed so much. There's no babyface or heel no more. It's just who is the best entertainer? That's exactly what it is." (3:33 - 3:42)

Bill Apter said even the average pro wrestling fan had evolved so much over the decades.

Randy Orton adopted a babyface gimmick after WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He has since been a fan favorite in WWE. Could he target Rhodes soon? Only time will tell.

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that Cody Rhodes was his target

It was a big shock to fans when Shinsuke Nakamura confronted Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW. The King of Strong Style spat red mist on Rhodes' face to begin their feud. Nakamura was cutting cryptic promos for weeks, teasing a new rivalry, and many believed it would lead to a program with CM Punk.

When Punk returned, it was revealed that Nakamura was targeting Cody Rhodes the whole time.

Given that there is a little less than two months before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, this rivalry will be Rhodes' last major program in 2023. He will compete in the men's Royal Rumble match next year, attempting to re-enter the world title picture.

