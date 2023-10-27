Teddy Long says major wrestling figure "failed" because she worried about Vince McMahon too much (Exclusive)

Teddy Long spoke to Bill Apter and host Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, where Tony Khan's recent outburst on X/Twitter was brought up and compared to Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer believed another major wrestling figure failed because of her worry about what McMahon was doing.

Bill Apter said that Vince McMahon never looked at what others were doing during his rise and that a meltdown like what AEW President Tony Khan had on X didn't happen because Vince didn't care what was happening in other companies.

On The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that TNA under Dixie Carter failed because everybody, including her, was too worried about what Vince McMahon was doing:

"That's what I said would happen to TNA under the Dixie Carter direction... Everybody over there is worried about what Vince [McMahon] is doing. Vince ain't studying them. Vince is moving right along. So instead of them trying to do their own stuff and build their own brand, and build their own stars, they're so worried about Vince that's why they didn't succeed," Long said. (9:57-10:19)

You can watch the full video below:

Nick Khan gave Vince McMahon's perspective on how AEW is viewed within WWE

With regard to what Teddy Long said about Vince McMahon, an interview with Nick Khan a couple of years ago gives a great insight into WWE's mentality when it comes to so-called competition.

The now-CEO of WWE said that they didn't look at AEW and compared themselves to a horse in a race:

"You've got to look at these things like a horse in a race. They put blinders on the horse. Why do they do that? So you're not looking back to see what the other horse is doing. If a horse does that, they'll trip and break their leg. I believe that in my career, I've always operated that way, and WWE has always operated that way - we look ahead. So our decisions are based on what's best for us," said Khan.

It certainly seems to reflect the mentality that McMahon and others within WWE have had for a long time. It appears to be a mistake that Tony Khan is making by repeatedly trying to compete and take shots at the sports entertainment juggernaut.

