"He just didn’t like me" - WWE Hall of Famer on real-life issues with Ric Flair

Ric Flair reportedly doesn't like former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long. Long stated that Flair hated him and that the late Gary Hart told him to cut Flair's throat if he bothered him.

Teddy Long transitioned from being a referee to an on-screen character in WWE. He was an on-screen manager, before becoming the GM of SmackDown back in 2004. Long later became the GM of ECW and eventually took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Long made an appearance on SmackDown recently as part of the Blue brand's throwback show.

In a recent interview with John Bradshaw Layfield and Gerald Brisco's Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Teddy Long discussed his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

"He [Ric Flair] just didn’t like me period. You know what? And I can tell you a true story and Gary Hart, God rest his soul, Gary Hart looked out for me. Gary Hart knew how he, how Flair hated me and Gary Hart made me a blade. This is my right hand to God, I have no reason to lie. He made a blade for me and he gave it to me and he said to me, he said, ‘If he keeps on bothering you, you take this blade and you cut his goddamn throat.’ Those were the words out of his mouth from Gary Hart," said Teddy Long. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Long also stated that Ole Anderson, who was a part of The Four Horsemen stable alongside Ric Flair, was racist towards him in the past.

Teddy Long on Ric Flair being racist towards him

After thinking he'd landed some pretty sweet stips - where a win would mean he'd claim Ric Flair's yacht and limo - Teddy Long would find out that he'd have to drive said limo if the 4H's representative (Ric) defeated Doom's (Reed, both decided via coin flip) at Halloween Havoc. pic.twitter.com/BJLwxk1MV8 — The Mid-Atlantic Championship Podcast (@MidAtlanticPod) February 5, 2021

Long has revealed in the past that Ric Flair was openly racist towards him and called him the "N" word.

"I remember there was some girls that were trying come into the back door, getting into the back of the arena," recalled Teddy Long. "And I think, he was maybe at that door and they said some girls threw me under the bus. I didn't know who they were, I'm a referee. I don't know these people. And said, they used my name and said that I told them that they could come in or they could come to the back door or something like that. And so he runs into me and the next thing I hear him say to me, 'N*****, do you like working here?"

Flair and Long had a backstage altercation which resulted in the former using the derogatory term.

