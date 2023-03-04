Teddy Long says he used to sell vi*gra to 6ft 9in WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently opened up about the claim that Viscera ate vi*gra like candy.

Teddy Long has a never-ending supply of wrestling stories which he usually shares with fans during interviews. Long has previously talked about Viscera eating a bunch of vi*gra backstage.

The WWE legend recently made an appearance on MadMacDavis. When asked if it's true that Viscera used to eat vi*gra like candy, here's what Long had to say in response:

"I wouldn't say he ate it like candy, but he did... he would eat some. So, here's the story about Viscera, God rest his soul man, another great guy. Back then, when Undertaker took me to wrestling court about selling the vi*gra... I would always sell Viscera the vi*gra, so the first time I sold Viscera the vi*gra, man, it did so many wonders for him. He told me, when he took the first one, he had to look down on his private parts. He looked at it and he said, 'Who's private part is this? This can't be me!'" [16:21-17:12]

Viscera was given an interesting WWE gimmick in 2005

It seems like Viscera's "The World's Largest Love Machine" gimmick was inspired by his real-life antics backstage.

Viscera donned the gimmick in mid-2005 while involved in an angle with Trish Stratus. The female star told Viscera he would need to take care of Kane if he wanted her.

Viscera betrayed Trish after she berated him after his loss to Kane at Backlash 2005. He then set his sights on WWE announcer Lilian Garcia, who ended up proposing to Viscera at Vengeance 2005.

In a surprising turn of events, WWE legend The Godfather convinced Viscera to reject the proposal, leaving a devastated Garcia crying in the ring.

