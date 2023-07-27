Teddy Long says WWE needs to take its time before giving "big" win to top star (Exclusive)

Teddy Long believes WWE shouldn't be in any hurry to push LA Knight into the main event scene and must take its time before pulling the trigger.

The SmackDown star consistently draws some of the loudest reactions in every arena he steps foot into. Even though he's lost some key matches in recent weeks, including the Men's MITB bout and the four-way US Title Invitational Tournament match, LA Knight is still immensely popular with the fans.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained that WWE didn't need to push Knight all of a sudden. He advised the promotion to take its time and build to the perfect moment to give a major win to the 40-year-old, which would elevate him to the next level.

"That's why you don't do it right away. He's (LA Knight) over everywhere they go. So capitalize on the overness. Take your time before he gets that big win. And then when he gets it, it will really mean something. But right now, as long as he's over, that's not something that they got to do. You save that if he starts getting stale," said Teddy Long. [7:33 - 7:56]

Dutch Mantell wants LA Knight vs. The Rock in WWE

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran expressed his desire to see a major match for LA Knight against a man he's often been compared to.

The wrestling veteran thinks Knight going to war against The Rock could be a great direction for the global juggernaut to head down the line.

"LA Knight is gonna make a big big difference. And bringing him back against The Rock I think would be a good idea," Mantell said.

Kevin Nash has criticized LA Knight more than once for ripping off The Rock's persona, even though the SmackDown star's popularity continues to surge.

