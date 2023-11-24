Teddy Long sets the record straight about iconic WWE line, says he was not fully responsible for its origin (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently expressed frustration at being credited as the mind behind one of the most iconic catchphrases in the pro wrestling business.

The catchphrase is Vickie Guerrero's famous line, "Excuse me!." During her time as a manager for several wrestlers, she was known to strut into the arena and call attention to herself with a shrill voice using the line. She also went on to become a General Manager for both SmackDown and RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long explained that he did not come up with the idea of the line all on his own.

"Well, we had great chemistry together. The way the 'Excuse me' came, let me get this straight because they had some idiot put out there that I was responsible for the 'Excuse me', and that was my idea. That was not my idea. One day, we was [sic] at rehearsal, and we were just messing around... somebody bopped her or something, and she just turned around and said, 'Excuse me.' All I did was I told her, 'Hey, you gotta start saying that. That's good.' And that's how that came." [6:58 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer had also heaped praise on Vickie Guerrero's role as a manager

Vickie Guerrero has undoubtedly left her mark in WWE with her various runs as an on-screen authority figure.

In another episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long heaped praise on Vickie, claiming that Dominik reminded him of her due to the reaction the Judgment Day member received.

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, becuase Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out you know. But Vickie was a great manager too but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good." [2:53 onwards]

WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero went on to have a run in AEW before parting ways with the company earlier in 2023.

