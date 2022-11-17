Teddy Long has shared his honest thoughts about Road Dogg, boldly claiming he was a better sports entertainer than WWE legend Bret Hart.

The WWE Executive ruffled many feathers when he stated though The Hitman was a great in-ring worker, he wasn't a "great overall wrestler." Road Dogg added that he was a better sports entertainer than Hart and that the latter leaving the promotion for WCW in 1997 wasn't a big loss for them. As expected, this got the fans talking, with many opposing Dogg, while many even sided with him.

Now, Teddy Long has shared his unfiltered thoughts about the same while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One. The former SmackDown GM feels Road Dogg was a gifted all-around talent who was a great in-ring worker as well as an entertainer. Long added that while most performers are either great at wrestling or the entertainment factor, the DX member was a master of both.

"Well, I have to say this. Road Dogg is a superb entertainer. He has that gift that I say about all the time. Some guys are able to be great wrestlers and great entertainers, and that's what Road Dogg was. He was a great wrestler and a great entertainer," said Teddy Long

The wrestling veteran added that Dogg was also great with the promos and never required any on-screen manager to carry him. As for Road Dogg's opinions on Bret Hart, Teddy Long stated that the WWE executive was entitled to his opinion.

"He was great on the mic, so he could talk, didn't need a manager, none of that. So, I'm just saying that's his opinion about why he thinks he's a better wrestler and entertainer than Bret Hart," said Long (12:38 - 13:04)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long thinks highly of WWE legend Bret Hart

Long feels Bret Hart was a "phenomenal athlete" whose wrestling roots in Canada, where he trained under his father, Stu Hart, helped him become a rare talent. Teddy Long feels that if Road Dogg says he was better than Hart, it's a non-issue as everyone is free to share their opinions, no matter how controversial.

"Bret, to me, you know, phenomenal athlete. You know where Bret comes from. His father Stu Hart, he'd come out that dungeon up there in Canada, man. So if you went there and you didn't get it right there, then you would never get it at all. So everybody has their own opinion and if that's how Road Dogg feels that he's a better wrestler than Bret Hart, then that's fine," said Long (13:05 - 13:24)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Road Dogg Jesse James said this on the OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW podcast:



"I never saw what the big deal is about Bret Hart. I don’t think I was a good wrestler. I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret and that's where the money is.” Road Dogg Jesse James said this on the OH YOU DIDN'T KNOW podcast:"I never saw what the big deal is about Bret Hart. I don’t think I was a good wrestler. I don’t think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret and that's where the money is.” https://t.co/0KswsDJVnI

Though Hart hasn't yet addressed Road Dogg's comments, it'll be interesting to see if The Hitman how would approach it if he's ever asked to share his take on it.

What do you make of WWE veteran Teddy Long's take on the Road Dogg-Bret Hart topic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes