Teddy Long talks about potential WWE return

Former WWE general manager Teddy Long would be open to returning to WWE for another run in the company.

On a recent episode of WWE Smackdown, Teddy Long came back for one night only. During his return, he booked a match between Cesaro and Seth Rollins, which indirectly affected the Universal Championship picture.

Meanwhile, Teddy Long talked about a possible return to WWE during his interview with the Rated-R Wrestling Podcast 313. Long mentioned how busy he was running SWE, but would always be open for a WWE return as it has always been his home.

"Well you know I don't really know that. They don't really tell you that , they just call you, kind of like you always stay on standby because you never know when you're going to be needed," Long said. "If they do that's cool and if they don't that's fine. I'm still busy running SWE as general manager of that company. We're doing really great and we're selling out arenas, we're on the CW Network and right now we're in about 40 million homes an we're on our YouTube channel . So I'm busy with SWE but Vince McMahon always been my home so if I have to go back home then I go back home."

Cesaro will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

During his return on the retro episode of SmackDown, Teddy Long solved a dispute between Cesaro and Seth Rollins by setting up a match between them. Cesaro won the match by defeating Rollins once again, this time, thanks to a miscommunication between Rollins and The Usos.

As a result of his victory, Cesaro qualified to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania Backlash. The two superstars are scheduled to face each other, but with the additional drama of the returning Jimmy Uso, things are uncertain for now.

The match could go in any direction, and fans have to wait until Sunday to find out if any shenanigans will take place at all.