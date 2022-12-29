Teddy Long thinks 69-year-old WWE legend was the "hottest thing slice bread" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks Hulk Hogan is the most successful performer in the company's history, followed by John Cena.

It's no secret that Hogan is arguably the most influential performer in WWE history, with the most incredible wrestling resume.

From being the poster boy of the company from the mid-80s until the early 90s to reinventing himself as Hollywood Hogan in WCW in the late 90s, the 69-year-old legend has done it all.

Though, in recent times, his legacy has been tainted by incidents outside the ring, he remains an immensely popular figure.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One, Teddy Long named Hulk Hogan as the most popular wrestler in WWE history. Furthermore, Hall of Famer added that next to Hogan was John Cena, with whom he worked closely on SmackDown in the mid-2000s.

"I would say, Hogan. He was the hottest thing since sliced bread. So I think he was the most successful, and then right behind him, John Cena, came along, he's done pretty well for himself in this business, too, and I did see a commercial during a football game that he's supposed to be returning to SmackDown this Friday night," said Teddy Long. (11:53 - 12:15)

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks John Cena isn't at the same level as Hulk Hogan

On a recent episode of Writing With Russo, Vince Russo explained why John Cena isn't at the same level as Hulk Hogan.

The former WWE writer stated that although the 16-time World Champion was on his top-five list, he wasn't the greatest of all time, as he didn't have the level of star power that Hogan had.

"Top five," Russo said about Cena. "Listen, man, having been in the business and having worked for that company, you gotta be a special animal for that kind of longevity. You just do. You have to be a special person to be able to work in that environment for decades and decades and decades. Number one, at the top of my list, would be longevity, but greatest of all time? Absolutely not."

Though fans may differ as to who's better between The Cenation Leader and Hogan, it can't be denied that both were the most influential of their respective eras.

