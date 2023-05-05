Teddy Long thinks WWE should stop pushing popular 8-time world champion after getting drafted to SmackDown (Exclusive)

Teddy Long had a rather interesting take that many WWE fans may not agree with. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager told co-host Mac Davis and veteran Bill Apter that the company should stop prioritizing a certain eight-time world champion.

That eight-time world champion is none other than The All Mighty Bobby Lashley, who has held the WWE Title twice, the ECW Heavyweight belt twice, and the TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Championship four times. Long, Mac Davis, and Bill Apter were previewing Backlash 2023 when the topic of the United States Championship came up. Bill Apter believes that Lashley has the most chances of getting pinned in the match.

Former SmackDown GM Teddy Long concurred with Apter, stating that Bobby Lashley has already gotten a big push and needs to pass the torch now:

“Like I said, I agree with you Bill, that they should beat Bobby Lashley. Because Bobby Lashley has had a run. He’s been the world champion, he’s been on the top with Brock and different guys, so step back a little bit, and pass the torch. That gives Austin Theory some credibility too. I mean whoever beats Bobby Lashley gets some credibility, he’s a former world champion.” (10:55 – 11:18)

Did Teddy Long get heat for his storyline with Bobby Lashley's former partner?

Some forget that the former SmackDown General Manager was once romantically involved on-screen with a woman who was Bobby Lashley's real-life partner - Kristal Marshall.

On an appearance on MadMacDavis' Road Trip AFTER HOURS, Teddy Long revealed whether he got heat with Bobby Lashley for his storyline with his real-life partner at the time:

"Well, he never said anything to me about it. I don't know, some guys feel, they know it's a work but still take things the wrong way. He never said anything to me about it. I think she got a little heat with the author because when one time, we were doing that, she had Bobby come over to the TV to meet her and to leave."

