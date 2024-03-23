Teddy Long tips two "phenomenal" WWE stars to shine at WrestleMania XL (Exclusive)

WrestleMania XL will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7. With two weeks to go until the two-night event, wrestling legend Teddy Long gave his thoughts on the much-anticipated Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso match.

In 2023, The Usos lost the tag titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 39. This year, the brothers will settle their long-running rivalry in a singles match on WWE's biggest stage.

Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis believes the brother vs. brother bout could steal the show:

"These two guys are probably gonna put on one hell of a match, and when you start thinking about what night to throw them on, I don't even know where you put them. They could be on any show. Start, finish, whatever. It's probably gonna be one of the matches of the night. That's my guess." [1:07 – 1:22]

Long agreed with Davis, adding that fans are unlikely to be disappointed by the efforts of both Usos at WrestleMania XL:

"One knock-down drag-out, brother," the Hall of Famer replied when asked to assess the match. "That's how they used to say it back in the day. These two kids are gonna work their butts off, man, and they are phenomenal workers. They're gonna give you your money's worth and more." [1:26 – 1:38]

Watch the video above to hear legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter send his best wishes to Roman Reigns' uncle Afa Anoa'i.

Bill Apter previews Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL

Over the last year, Jimmy Uso has cemented his status as a heel while Jey Uso has become one of WWE's most popular babyfaces.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter expects the former tag team partners to produce a stellar match:

"They have been wrestling each other since they were kids in their backyard. They are bloodline, literally bloodline. It will be a fantastic match. It will be up, down, it'll be sideways. Just great action." [1:53 – 2:12]

The Usos' cousin Roman Reigns will also feature heavily at WrestleMania XL. On April 6, The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. One night later, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes for the second year in a row.

Which match do you think will steal the show at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : Which Uso do you think will win at WrestleMania XL? Jey Uso Jimmy Uso 0 votes View Discussion