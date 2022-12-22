Teddy Long recently revealed that he was rooting for WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke to appear at the Royal Rumble 2023.

Luke, alongside his former tag team partner, Bushwhacker Butch, worked for WWE from 1988 to 1996 as The Bushwhackers. While Butch has stayed away from wrestling since retiring from the business more than twenty years back, Luke continues to wrestle sporadically on the indie circuit.

In a recent interview, the 76-year-old even shared his desire to appear in the Men's Royal Rumble match next year, saying he would "love" to compete at the event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long also expressed his interest in seeing Bushwhacker Luke compete at Royal Rumble 2023. The former SmackDown General Manager believes if Luke thinks he can still go, he's firmly on his side, rooting for him to show up in the Rumble match.

"I love Luke to death, man. Great guy. You know, I can't say anything, but if Luke feels it in his heart and soul that he still got it then I say he still got it too. I'm with Luke, give him his one more match," said Teddy Long. (1:56 - 2:12)

Teddy Long on working with Bushwhacker Luke in WCW and WWE

Furthermore, Long also looked back at working with Bushwhacker Luke in WCW as a part of The Bushwhackers and later in the global juggernaut. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he has bumped into Luke quite a few times at indie shows and other wrestling conventions and signings in recent years.

"I worked with him in WCW back when they first started out, and I'm trying to remember the guy that used to manage him. Can't think of who he was right now. But I worked with him back then, and I worked with him a lot in the WWE, and since then, we've been a lot on the indie shows and a lot of these briefs and signings. I've had a chance to be on a lot of those with him," added Teddy Long. (3:25 - 3:45)

90s WWE @90sWWE Bushwhacker Luke and the greatest elimination in Royal Rumble history Bushwhacker Luke and the greatest elimination in Royal Rumble history 😂 https://t.co/HmOJkFena0

For those unaware, Bushwhacker Luke was eliminated from Royal Rumble 1991 in four seconds, a record for the least time spent in a Rumble match at the time.

Do you see Triple H bringing Bushwhacker Luke back for the Royal Rumble 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

