Teddy Long wishes to see Hall of Fame tag team in WWE once again (Exclusive)

Every year, new wrestlers, new tag teams, and new individuals are added to WWE's prestigious Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend. It is the promotion's way to recognize the efforts these wrestlers put in to make the product come across even better.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently expressed a desire to see another Hall of Famer in the promotion. Rick and Scott Steiner, collectively known as The Steiner Brothers, have a long-lasting history with the promotion and were inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long said that he doesn't understand why WWE doesn't add any family to the current stars' storyline. He said that if not both Steiner brothers, at least Rick Steiner should be a part of Bron Breakker's storylines sometimes.

"I wish they would involve them [The Steiner Brothers] more, you know, bring them to TVs and different little things with him, you know, and especially his father, you know what I mean? Maybe he needs some advice, or maybe he needs a little. Maybe he's getting a little out of hand, and now they bring Rick in to talk. Hey, come on, you know, settle down, you know, show him how this works, you know what I mean? So, I don't know why they don't add more family to it. I think family is real to me." Long said.

The Steiner Brothers spent two years in WWE and spent another two years in WCW. The duo has wrestled all across the world, including other promotions like TNA and NJPW. They had two different reigns with the WWF Tag Team Championships and won the WCW World Tag Team Championships a whopping seven times.

